Tennessee (United State of America) : Memphis police has apprehended a suspect wanted in relation to multiple shootings, including at least one that was posted on Facebook, after they at one point warned the public to remain indoors until he was detained. Ezekiel D Kelly, the 19-year-old suspect wanted in relation to multiple shootings, has been taken into custody. This has been disclosed by Memphis Police Department on Wednesday. (ANI)

Further Details Awaited