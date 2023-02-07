Washington: The memories of the brutal attack by terrorists in Mumbai in 2008 are still vivid both in India and the United States, the Biden administration said on Monday. The terrorist attacks that took place in 2008 in Mumbai, of course, the memories of that are still vivid. They're still vivid here (and) in India, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

They are still vivid in the United States as well. We can all remember the horrific imagery of that day, the assault on the hotel, the bloodshed that resulted, and it's why we've continued to insist on accountability for the perpetrators of this, not only the individual operatives who took so many innocent lives that day, but the terrorist groups that were behind this, that helped to orchestrate it as well, Price said in response to a question.

Earlier in November External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is working with several countries whose citizens had lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack. India will make sure that real perpetrators do not escape, he added. In the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, Jaishankar said, "It's an occasion where the entire country remembers it. I want to underline how strongly we feel about it and determined we are to complete the process of justice."

"Even after so many years, the people who planned and oversaw it have not been punished. They have not been brought to justice. This is something which we give utmost importance to," the External Affairs Minister added.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Nine Pakistani terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012 after a trial. (With Agency inputs)