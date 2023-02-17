Hyderabad: Named after Dalai (USA) where he was born in January 1996, this Llama enjoying a quite and happy life in a ranch in Albuquerque (New Mexico, USA) is the oldest of his species ever. The camelid was accorded the official title of oldest living llama in captivity, after it celebrated its 27th birthday. The crowning followed a certification by a veterinarian, according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

It quoted the vet as saying that it was possible to confirm the age of the camelid as at least 27 years and 1 day old. Thereby, the statement helped the GWR declare the animal as the oldest of his species. Dalai surpassed his predecessor, Washington-born camelid Ripper, by 108 days and it also recognized it as the oldest ever llama to live in captivity.

According to animal experts, the average lifespan of a camelid is 20 years. And this animal has broken it by all means. This llama is at present being raised Jill "Kee" Straits and Andrew Thomas and he joined them in 2007. He was 14 back then. He also bears the name “DM Tommy Tune”.

His previous home was the Dorsey Mansion Ranch in Raton, New Mexico, USA. He was adopted by the Dorsey family for their children. He was also included in projects of the network 4-H (Head, Heart, Hands and Health), a youth organisation based in the US. The project reaches children across the United States cutting across urban and rural areas and is aimed at empowering and directing them. The project claims its aim is to engage youth and help them reaching their full potential. It says it was also working towards youth development as well.

For Dalai, the children grew up into adults. As the original owners began their college education, the care that they used to provide for the camelid receded. Enter Straits. They could provide for all the Llama's needs. The camelid rose ranks in the livestock group. He earned the trust of the family. He became the playmate of Samibha "Sami" Straits, daughter of Jill and Andrew.

Sami and Dalai had been on several adventures since they got together. They would roam around the farm and sometimes they undertake a trek in the neighbouring mountains. “Our daughter used to ride him when she was small and now helps to halter and care for him when he needs fly spray or eye drops,” the GWR says quoting Straits family. She grew up riding the camelid's back. Dalai has been surefooted while traversing mountanuous terrain,

The family warns that dragging Dalai to a veterinarian will be a big mistake if he is not willing. The family recently celebrated Dalai's 27th birthday and began treating with necessary special food after they learnt that he was as old as the Guinness World Record holder. Dalai, according to them is hale and healthy and that he would enjoy the special care the family takes on the food.

Straits, according to GWR, say that it was not their decision to break any record. The resolve of the camelid and his love for the alfalfa (equine food). Before Dalai, Ramadan's Arapahoe Gold aka 'Rapper' held the title of "oldest llama living in captivity". He got verified in 2020 when he was aged 26 years and 258 days old when his record was verified in 2020. He was born in Olympia, Washington, in 1994.

The record for "the oldest llama in captivity ever" was held by Rainbow born in June 1995 in Canada. According to the information recorded in her microchip, Rainbow was 26-years- 328-days-old when she died on May 15, 2022.