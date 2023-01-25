Kathmandu: A man who set himself on fire in front of the Nepal Parliament on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. The hospital authorities confirmed that the man, identified as Prem Prasad Acharya, had suffered 80 percent burns when he was brought in for treatment. The incident took place when newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal walked out of the parliament.

"The 37-year-old has been identified as Prem Prasad Acharya from Illam District. He has been shifted to a hospital in Kirtipur." Dinesh Raj Mainali, SP of Metropolitan Police Complex Kathmandu earlier told news agency ANI over the phone.

The Police is yet to ascertain the motive behind self-immolation. A video has been uploaded on social media by a witness which shows the person attempting to self-immolate while bystanders attempted to douse the fire. It has been reported that Acharya poured diesel on his body and then set himself on fire.