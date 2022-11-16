Kathmandu: A person was injured when a low-intensity bomb, which he was planning to plant at an election rally in Nepal's Bhojpur district scheduled to be attended by CPN-Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, accidently exploded, police said. The incident happened in pauvadung rural municipality of the district and some 40 meter away from the venue when a person belonging to the CPN-Maoists Biplav faction was carrying the bomb in tiffin box and it suddenly exploded on its own, causing him minor injuries.

