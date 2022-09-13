Edinburgh (Scotland): A man has been arrested after heckling Prince Andrew during the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday. According to a video going viral on the internet, all the Queen's children, including the King, were walking behind her coffin when the man shouted "Andrew, you're a sick old man". He was then quickly removed from the crowd and detained by the police, the Independent reported.

Another video on Twitter showed the man being pulled to the floor by a police officer. He was heard shouting "disgusting" while being led away by a cop. A third video showed the man sitting handcuffed and flanked by two police officers. As per the outlet, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the man's arrest. In a statement, the cop stated, "A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50 pm on Monday."

Breach of the peace, also known as disturbing the peace, is a form of disorderly conduct, which can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to 5,000 pounds in Scotland. The arrest came as the Queen's coffin was being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital. The Queen's son, King Charles III, walked behind the coffin alongside Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.