Islamabad: A major power breakdown hit Pakistan leaving major cities without electricity due to a fault in transmission lines. "There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted," said Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric in a Twitter post.

Confirming the development, Pakistan's Geo News reported that several areas in Karachi and Lahore were without electricity. "#BREAKING: Countrywide power break down since 7:30am in #Pakistan," Pakistan journalist Asad Ali Toor tweeted. The two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped, according to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

The company added that 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, are without power, Geo News reported. Pakistan this month announced a new energy conservation plan as its fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple challenges including the country's foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to alarmingly low levels.

Earlier in October last year, Pakistan experienced a major power breakdown that deprived large swathes of the country, including provincial capitals Karachi and Lahore, of electricity, for more than 12 hours. (ANI)