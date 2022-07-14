Toronto (Canada): A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Canada was reportedly desecrated on Wednesday, though the identities of the perpetrators behind the offence are yet to be ascertained. The vandalism was reported at the Vishnu Temple in the Richmond Hill area.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto, taking cognisance of the matter, on Thursday took to Twitter to express their concerns over the issue, thereby underlining that the act has deeply saddened the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

The tweet also further notifies that the Consulate has initiated action to demand an investigation over the hate crime.

"We are distressed at the desecration of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime,' the tweet on the Consulate of India in Toronto's official Twitter handle reads.