Berlin (Germany): Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa Airlines Group has agreed to pay increased salary to its pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo after the frequent strikes from the pilots over a 5.5 per cent pay rise this year.

"Lufthansa and the German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit union have agreed on a pay increase for pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo. The cockpit crews will receive an increase in their basic monthly pay of 490 euros each in two stages - with retroactive effect from 1 August 2022, and as of 1 April 2023," a press release from Lufthansa Group stated.

The agreement includes a comprehensive peace obligation until June 30, 2023, and strikes are excluded during this period. So now there is one segment of employees who won't give till next June more strike calls that disrupt flights. This gives customers and employees planning security, it added.

Also Read-Germany's Lufthansa airlines to cancel 800 flights today

Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director of the Deutsche Lufthansa Airlines Group, Michael Niggemann said, "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Vereinigung Cockpit. The increase in basic salary with uniform base amounts leads to the desired higher proportional increase in entry-level salaries."

"We now want to use the next few months in a trusting dialogue with Vereinigung Cockpit to find and implement sustainable solutions. The common goal is to continue to offer our pilots attractive and secure jobs with prospects for further development going forward," Niggemann added.

The agreement benefits entry-level salaries in particular. An entry-level co-pilot will receive around 20 per cent additional basic pay, while a captain in the final grade will receive 5.5 per cent, Lufthansa Airlines Group further stated. (ANI)