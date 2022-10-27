Hyderabad: With his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal about to close soon, Elon Musk on Wednesday paid a visit to the Twitter headquarters in San Fransisco -- but not without his usual quirk. The Tesla CEO carried a sink along with him to the Twitter office just to complement his pun when he asked the world to 'let that sink in' via Twitter.

Musk took to Twitter to post a video of him entering the Twitter office with a huge, white-colored sink. His harmless quip seems to have given a good laugh to his soon-to-be employees at Twitter.

The closing deal which will finally make Musk the 'Chief Twit' -- as he has recently updated in his Twitter bio -- comes after a fluctuating series of events since the billionaire announced to buy the social media platform in April.

The deal went through a rather dramatic trail of arguments wherein Musk had accused Twitter of violating the purchase agreement by giving him false details about the number of bots, thereby terminating it in July. Twitter in response had said that Musk is using the bots as an excuse to exit the deal.

However, he came around and agreed to proceed with the deal which was initially confirmed at $54.20. The proceeding over it is scheduled for October 28 -- implying it will most likely close in the next 24 hours thereby making Musk the official owner of the microblogging platform Twitter.