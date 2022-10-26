Kyiv: The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory asking all Indian citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately in view of escalating hostilities. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine by available means immediately. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory," the Indian embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter. It has also given contact numbers for "any guidance/assistance if required to travel to the border".

Earlier on October 19 the Embassy had issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave the country in view of the deteriorating security situation in the wake of the conflict. "In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it stated.