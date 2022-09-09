New Delhi: After the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II (96) at the Balmoral castle in Scotland, King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time. He said he feels profound sorrow over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is vowing to carry on her lifelong service to the nation.

Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen's death. That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today, he said. He delivered the address with a framed photo on the queen on a desk. His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul's Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

King Charles III says "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow, says the King."Throughout her life, HM the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family."We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother, for her love, affection, guidance and example."

King Charles III continues reflecting on his mother's service. "In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations," he says. "The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became a hallmark of her reign.I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you.And I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all."

In his speech King Charles III comments on his youngest son - the Duke of Sussex - and his wife. "I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." The King ended his address with the following words: "And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years." May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'." (with Agency inputs)