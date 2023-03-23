New Delhi: After Punjab government launched a massive crackdown on the separatist leader Amritpal Singh, Khalistani protesters held protests in several parts of the world. On Wednesday group of 200 protesters waving Khalistan flags gathered outside the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. However, The Sikh separatist leader, however, is on the run since then.

According to news agency ANI nearly 200 pro-Khalistani supporters gathered outside San Francisco on Wednesday and raised separatist slogans. The protesters were turbaned men of all ages came from different parts of the Bay area. They made anti-India speeches on loudspeakers in English and Punjabi languages. They protested against alleged human rights violations by the Punjab Police during the crackdown. However, Security was beefed up around Indian Consulate in San Francisco after Khalistani supporters stage protest

Consul General of India at San Francisco Ambassador Nagendra Prasad thanked the San Francisco police for their assurances. He wrote on Twitter, "Thank you @SFPDChief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on @CGISFO Chancery building on March 19 and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel." The White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby had earlier condemned the vandalism, calling it 'absolutely unacceptable'.

The protest is a grim reminder of Sunday when a group of pro-Khalistani protesters broke into the Indian Consulate premises in San Francisco and hit doors and windows with iron rods. They broke open security barriers and installed Khalistani flags at the premises, which were soon pulled down by consulate personnel. However, this time, the protesters were restricted from the consulate office owing to beefed-up security after the recent attack. They were confined behind heavy barricades put up by police officers who were also present on the spot.

Also read: Suspected Khalistanis hold fresh protest behind barricade at Indian High Commision in UK

Not only in the US but similar things were observed in UK where suspected pro-Khalistan supporters on Wednesday held a fresh demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in the UK. The protest this time was however confined behind police barricades unlike the earlier demonstration during which the Tricolour was taken down and an attempt made to raise the Khalistan flag.

In both the UK and the US, the protests were confined behind police barricades. Since the weekend, several uniformed officers had been patrolling London's Aldwych. Metropolitan Police vans were also stationed at the consulate. During Wednesday's protest, the angry mob threw water bottles and ink at the police, but they were kept at a safe distance from the India House. Earlier on Saturday, the Khalistani mob took down the tricolour and raised the Khalistan flag at the Indian consulate, triggering a sharp reaction from New Delhi.

Following reports of vandalism at India House, the Indian government summoned the senior most UK diplomat in New Delhi Sunday night, demanding an explanation for the complete absence of British security during the incident. The diplomat was also reminded of the UK's obligation under the Vienna Convention. Not satisfied with the UK's response, barricades were removed from outside the British High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday. The British High Commission, however, did not comment on the security development.

The ongoing protests by Khalistani supporters have been a cause of concern for the Indian government. The Khalistan movement seeks to create a separate state for Sikhs, who are a religious minority in India. The movement gained prominence in the 1980s, but it was suppressed by the Indian government in the 1990s. However, the movement has seen a resurgence in recent years, with supporters holding protests and rallies in different parts of the world. The Indian government has accused Pakistan of supporting the movement and providing funds and arms to Khalistani groups. Pakistan has denied the allegations..