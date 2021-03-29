Karachi: Members of Karachi's Hindu community in Pakistan celebrated the colourful, religious festival of Holi on Sunday (28 March). The main celebrations were held at the Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in downtown Karachi. Holi is the most expressive and effervescent of traditional Hindu festivals.

People throw coloured powder and squirt water at each other, and also distribute sweets as part of the celebrations. The Holi Bonfire, referred to as the Holika Fire, symbolises the burning of the demoness Holika. It signifies the defeat of evil and the triumph of good.

Watch Karachi Hindu community celebrating Holi festival

Although traditionally a Hindu festival, Holi also sees participation from members of other religions, including Muslims. Hindus believe that Holi brings a message of unity and friendship and bridges the communal divide. (AP)