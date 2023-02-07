New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan on its 'orchestrated hatred' for India, the Indian representative at UN General Assembly Tuesday said that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an 'integral' and 'inalienable' part of India.

"Irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets, the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," the Indian representative at UN General Assembly said on Tuesday. Hitting out at the Pakistani delegation that questioned India's hold on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said, "We expect nothing new from this delegation that harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and our secular credentials and values that my country stands for."

Also read: PDP urges Centre for dialogue with Pakistan to end bloodshed in J&K

Earlier, addressing a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKL) on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan's Prime Minister said the economic challenges faced by Kashmiris were enormous and called for shunning all political differences in the national interest, a Pakistan daily reported. “We will have to become an economic power for the freedom of Kashmiris,” the prime minister was quoted as saying to the AJK lawmakers. “As Pakistanis, we must shun political differences and work together to secure the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

“The IMF is looking into each book of the ministries of finance and commerce,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said. “Everyone will have to come together to deal with the difficult situation. If Kashmiris are to achieve freedom, Pakistan will have to become an economic power,” he said. “Kashmiris are rightly looking towards Pakistan and Pakistan has to repay this debt and fulfil its responsibility. If we shun inconsistency in our words and actions, we can reach our destination. When a society moves with unity, its goals are achieved,” he added. (With Agency inputs)