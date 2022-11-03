Tokyo (Japan) : Prime Minister's Office of Japan has released an Emergency alert in view of the suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea. North Korea launched at least three ballistic missiles with one of them disappearing from the radar over the sea of Japan which triggered an alert for residents in Japan to take shelter, Kyodo News Agency citing Japanese government reported.

The Japanese government said that no damage from the missile has been reported till now. It had earlier urged residents in some northeastern and central Japan prefectures to remain indoors. The news agency citing Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the first missile was launched around 7:40 a.m. on a potential trajectory over Japan, but it disappeared from radar over the Sea of Japan. "We are still investigating the cause of its disappearance," Hamada told reporters.

This comes a day after North Korea fired off a barrage of at least 23 missiles of various types from its east and west coasts, including the one that landed near South Korean territorial waters for the first time since 1953, Japan Times reported. Soon after the missile was launched, Japan's Prime Minister's Office issued an instruction. The first one states to dedicate maximum effort to gathering and analyzing information and providing the public with speedy and adequate information.

"Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets" and third is to "Take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies." As one of the missiles landed in the South Korean region, the country fired three air-to-ground missiles.

The missiles were fired into waters "near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean missile struck," South Korea's military said in a statement, adding the exercise showed that Seoul would respond "sternly to any provocations".