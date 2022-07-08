Japan EX-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot in Nara
Tokyo (Japan): Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and was bleeding after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday. Initial reports say he may have been injured. NHK also confirmed that Abe was bleeding when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.
WATCH: Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he is shotpic.twitter.com/vgk7fn323p— BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house. (AP)
