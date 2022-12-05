New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar Monday apprised the visiting German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock about India's ties with Pakistan and the challenge of cross-border terrorism, reiterating that both countries cannot have talks while there is terrorism.

EAM and his German counterpart held bilateral talks and exchanged views on international issues, including conflict in Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, and developments in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and Syria.

Addressing the joint press statement after the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Regarding Pakistan, I spent some time with the minister outlining the nature of our ties and the challenge of cross-border terrorism but the main challenge today is that we cannot have talks while there is terrorism".

"There was an understanding from the German side as well", EAM Jaishankar added. He further underlined that the India-Germany strategic partnership, which is more than two decades old, has been bolstered by greater political exchanges, ever-expanding trade, more investment, and a stronger people-to-people relationship.

Both leaders also discussed multilateral issues. India and Germany interact in the framework of the G4 when it comes to the reform of the UN Security Council. Both sides also had a discussion on India's G20 presidency, which comes just as Germany itself is concluding a successful G7 presidency.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during the joint press statement said that India is assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment.

"India's G20 Presidency and your presidency in UNSC overlap with our G7 presidency. I'd like to thank you for assuming the presidency of G20. You made it clear in our discussion that it's a very simple task. India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment", the German Foreign Minister said.

"I am delighted that India during its G20 presidency with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future is putting a special focus on containing the climate crisis. Thus highlighting our common responsibility when it comes to climate change", added Baerbock.

The German Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi today morning and her visit comes against the backdrop of the global consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.