New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday participated in the India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Ministerial meeting and exchanged perspectives on health cooperation, digital linkages and capacity building. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A warm and friendly India-CARICOM Ministerial meeting this afternoon. Discussed our development partnership, health cooperation, digital linkages and capacity building. India-CARICOM is a true example of South-South solidarity."

CARICOM group of countries in the developing world is considered to be one of the most advanced regional institutions. Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, together form CARICOM.

"Our meeting today strengthened a mutual resolve to make the voice of the Global South heard in world councils," he added. Jaishankar, who is on a 10-day visit to the United States, interacted with his counterparts from Madagascar, Moroccan and Span on the fifth day of his stay in New York.

Jaishankar is in the US for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. He met the Foreign Minister of Madagascar, Richard Randriamandrato. "Good to meet FM @RichardJRand of Madagascar, a maritime neighbor. Glad to note the unfolding of our development partnership. Exchanged ideas on scaling it up further. Also discussed current global developments." Jaishankar tweeted.

Apart from that, the External Affairs Minister also met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

"A good meeting with FM @jmalbares of Spain. Our bilateral cooperation has progressed since his Delhi visit in June this year. Spain has been a reliable friend in enhancing India-EU partnership. We also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific tensions," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, on Day 4 in New York, Jaishankar interacted with foreign ministers from three different countries and attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting where they exchanged perspectives on the global situation, international economy and regional issues. He met the Foreign Minister of Paraguay. "Wonderful to see my dear friend Foreign Minister Julio Cesar Arriola of Paraguay again. The #UNGA is such a great meeting place," Jaishankar tweeted.

Apart from that, the External Affairs Minister also met the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Nicu Popescu and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "So glad to meet DPM and FM @nicupopescu of Moldova. Thanked him for support during #OperationGanga. Appreciate his enthusiasm for expanding our ties. Look forward to seeing him in India soon." While meeting with the Mexican Foreign Minister, Jaishankar and Ebrard discussed the Ukraine conflict and the need for a cessation of hostilities. "India and Mexico are strong partners in the UN Security Council," he said in a tweet. (ANI)