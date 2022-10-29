New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday met UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030, a framework for UK-India relations across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.

"Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly on his first India visit; shortly after our meeting in New York last month. Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific," Jaishanker tweeted.

Cleverly arrived in India on Friday for his first official trip to the country. He visited Mumbai on Friday to pay his respects to those who lost their lives in the city’s terror attack at the Taj Palace Hotel in 2008. On Saturday, he travelled to New Delhi and spoke at the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Cleverly, in his address, said the international community must work together to "starve" terrorists of finance and emerging technologies to stop destruction around the world. He called on countries to fight "online" terrorism including global terror recruitment campaigns.

"Within the space of two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora, to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns, to live-streaming attacks," he said. "Online incitement has radicalised vulnerable people in far-off countries who have gone on to use rental vans as weapons of terror," Cleverly said.

"So we must continue to work together to fight terrorist ideologies online," the British foreign secretary added. Cleverly said the international community must "starve terrorists of the finance and emerging technologies that will cause death and destruction around the world. India hosted the meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in its capacity as its chair.