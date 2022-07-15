New York : Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City, Trump posted on Truth Social.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" said Donald Trump, 76. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana! he added in the post.

Ivana Trump, a model who grew up under communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump, then a budding real estate developer, in 1977. Eric Trump posted a tribute to his mother, who was also an accomplished skier during her childhood in Eastern Europe, on Instagram Thursday. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren, " the post said.

In '80s, the Trumps were one of New York's highest-profile couples, their extravagant lifestyle exemplifying the flashy excesses of the decade. Their power and celebrity grew as Donald Trump's property business soared, with Ivana Trump taking on number of key roles in the business. Donald Trump and Ivana Trump divorced in the early '90s and in 1993 the future president married Maples. (AP)