Italy president dissolves parliament paving way for early elections
Published on: 1 hours ago
Italy president dissolves parliament paving way for early elections
Published on: 1 hours ago
Rome (Italy): Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday he had dissolved parliament and early elections would be called, following the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
"The political situation led to this decision," Mattarella said in a brief televised address, hours after Draghi handed in his resignation in Italy's latest political crisis, reported AFP.
Loading...