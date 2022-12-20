Rome: The Italian police used a Lamborghini car to deliver two kidneys to donor patients on Tuesday, they announced. In a post on social media, along with a picture of a medical cool box in a compartment at the front of the Lamborghini Huracan, they said, "Travelling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life."

"Traveling on the highway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life, thanks to the State Police special Santa Claus, two people were gifted a kidney. The organs were delivered by the police officers from Stradale who, aboard the Lamborghini Huracan, delivered the two kidneys in the hospitals of Modena and Rome."

Thanks to teamwork at the National Transplant Centre, two individuals, and their families will have a happier and more peaceful Christmas. Have a good life!", the caption reads. In 2017, the Lamborghini Huracan was gifted to the police by the luxury carmaker. It was assigned to highway patrol in Bologna, northern Italy, for use in both normal police operations and the urgent transport of blood and organs.