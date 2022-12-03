New Delhi: Amid The Kashmir Files and IFFI controversy, Israeli envoy Naor Gilon Saturday shared a screenshot of a message he said he had received on Twitter, justifying the holocaust and praising Hitler. Gilon had intervened in the row surrounding 'The Kashmir Files' and he recently apologised to India in an open letter on Twitter, a day after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called the move "propaganda" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of the festival earlier this week.

"Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction. According to his profile, the guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn’t deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information," Gilon wrote as he shared the screenshot of the message. Part of it read: "Hitler was great" as the message justified the genocide of Jews.

In a separate tweet, Gilon said he was "touched" by the support he received. "I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in India, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion," he tweeted.

'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is a movie about the exodus and killing of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. It has been mired in controversy since its release in March. Nadav Lapid had said the jurors at the film festival were "disturbed and shocked" by 'The Kashmir Files'.