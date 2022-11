Al Rayyan (Qatar): Iran's political turmoil appears to be over-shadowing also Iran's second match at the World Cup, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Iran plays Wales in their second match in Group B on Friday. Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country's protest movement, Woman, Life, Freedom.

Small mobs of men angrily chanted The Islamic Republic of Iran at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media. Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones. Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium between fans screaming Women, Life, Freedom and others shouting back at The Islamic Republic". Some anti-government fans waved signs in support of the protest movement at Iran's first match against England earlier this week. (AP)