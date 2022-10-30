New Delhi: The relationship between India and Sweden is stronger than ever and innovation partnership has become a cornerstone of the bilateral collaboration, Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch said at the ninth annual India-Sweden Innovation Day programme.

The day-long hybrid event on October 27 witnessed the two countries join hands for green transition and discuss on topics such as the implementation of the partnership, principles of co-funding, co-development, co-creation towards mutual benefits, and making full use of complementary strengths.

It was organised in association with the Embassy of India to Sweden and Latvia, Sweden-India Business Council (SIBC), and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). "The relationship between India and Sweden is stronger than ever and innovation partnership has really become a cornerstone of our bilateral collaboration. This collaboration aims to solve bigger challenges in areas such as green transition, clean energy, health and transportation," Busch, who is also Sweden's Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, said in a statement.

The 35-year-old Swedish Deputy prime minister also commended India for becoming an "innovation powerhouse" and moving up 41 positions in the Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings -- from 81 to 40 -- within a few years. Since industry 4.0, which refers to the fourth industrial revolution, is at the forefront of driving sustainable industrial growth across the globe, the event also laid emphasis on exploring its potential in the development and adoption of smart technologies for enhanced efficiency and socio-environmental sustainability.

Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia, spoke about strengthening of the ties between the two nations, He said India-Sweden association will not only help analyse and develop technology and solutions that sustainably impact humanity in the greatest way, but will also address health, and safe transport to security and better quality of life.

"Sweden is the leader of innovation and sustainability and India too is climbing rapidly in the global innovation ratings. India is the reservoir of engineering, research and development and entrepreneurial talent. The scale and speed of innovative technological solutions for sustainable development that are now coming out of India offers huge possibilities of collaborations," he added.

Over 1,000 participants from across the globe took part in the event, of which about 350 delegates attended the 'Innovation Day' 2022 in person while over 700 marked their presence online. (PTI)