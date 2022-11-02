Hyderabad: Believe it or not, an Indonesian man is all set to marry for the 88th time. The 61-year-old man from Majalengka of Indonesia's West Java, identified by his only name Kaan, has been nicknamed the "Playboy King" for marrying multiple times.

According to reports, his new bride is an ex-wife, from his 86th marriage. He is a farmer and said he could not refuse the woman from returning to him. He said that his ex-wife was still in love with him even though their marriage lasted only for a month at that time. "The love between us is still alive although it has been a long time since we separated," he was quoted as saying in a local report.

Kaan revealed that he was just 14 years old when he married for the first time. His first wife was two years older than him. "My wife asked for a divorce after two years of our marriage because I was having a poor attitude then," he said without explaining what he meant by "poor attitude". After the incident, he was broke and decided to seek spiritual knowledge to make women fall in love with him.

Kaan said that he "refuses to play with women's emotions" and has never wanted to do things that are "not good for women". Rather than committing immorality, it is better that I get married, he said. There is no information on how many children Kaan has from his 87 marriages.