Nusa Dua (Indonesia): Indonesia signed deals with international lenders and major nations on Tuesday under which it is to receive billions of dollars in funding to help the country increase its use of renewable energy.

The USD 20 billion agreement was announced on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Called a Just Energy Transition Partnership, it is meant to help developing countries reduce their reliance on fossil fuels such as coal and gas that cause carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. It's an important step for Indonesia, a major exporter of coal that has abundant potential for developing cleaner energy. (AP)