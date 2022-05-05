New Delhi: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Luigi Di Maio landed in New Delhi on Thursday with trade and investment, defence and security, and clean and green energy on agenda. Taking to Twitter, MEA spox Arindam Bagchi said, "Warm welcome to Foreign Minister of Italy @luigidimaio on his first visit to India. The visit will further strengthen our multifaceted partnership".

Italian FM is on a three-day official visit to India, on his first visit to the country and he is accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar is set to hold bilateral talks with the visiting Foreign Minister on 6 May and will review the progress in implementation of the Action Plan 2020-24 launched at the Virtual Summit in November 2020 and also exchange views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Minister Di Maio will also meet with Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal and co-chair a business round-table. Before reaching Delhi, Minister Di Maio will visit Bengaluru where he will be meeting with the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

India and Italy enjoy long-standing, friendly relations which have witnessed a fresh momentum in recent years with the successful Virtual Summit in November 2020 and the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Italy in October 2021 where both countries announced a Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition. The Foreign Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and further expand and deliver on our close partnership, especially in priority areas like trade and investment linkages, defence and security, clean and green energy, and science & technology cooperation.