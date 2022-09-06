San Francisco (USA) : Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India more proud internationally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on September 06 said that India's pride has increased globally under leadership of PM Modi.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India's pride has increased in the world. We've just celebrated 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The only desire in the heart of every Indian is that we should become a 'Vishwa Guru',” said Union Minister Piyush Goyal in San Francisco.

The Union Minister is on an official visit to the United States where he will attend the first Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched jointly by the USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23, 2022. (ANI)

