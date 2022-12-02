London: An Indian-origin trainee Scotland Yard police officer was found guilty of "rude" and "aggressive" behaviour towards a female driver in a road rage incident in London. Trainee Detective Constable Ajitpal Lotay, who is attached to the South East Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court here on Wednesday and was charged with an offence under Section 4A of the UK's Public Order Act.

Lotay was found to have been involved in an altercation with a lone woman who was driving another vehicle and during the exchange, he produced his warrant card and demanded she move her car. "T/DC Lotay's behaviour was utterly wrong. He identified himself as an officer and was rude and aggressive to the female driver, who was so concerned about his behaviour that she reported it thinking he may be bogus, said Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry from the South East Command Unit at the Met Police.

The Met is driven by the values of professionalism, integrity, courage and compassion. We only want the best and will always act when our employees fall below the exemplary standards we and the public expect, he said. The charge relates to an incident that took place when Lotay was off duty in the south-west London area in February this year.

The woman took a picture of the officer and his vehicle and reported it to the police. Lotay was then stopped in June from driving the same vehicle and was interviewed under caution before being charged under the Public Order Act. The Met Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards is aware of the charge and the officer has been placed on restricted duties. Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded the officer will be subject to a misconduct hearing, it added. (PTI)