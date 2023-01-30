London: An Indian-origin man was found guilty of killing his 86-year-old father with a bottle of champagne in an inebriated state in north London in 2021. Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, was convicted following a trial at the Old Bailey court in the city last week and will be sentenced on February 10.

The Metropolitan Police said his father, Arjan Singh Vig, also lived in the same house in Southgate, north London, when police were called to a disturbance in October 2021. Despite the efforts of emergency services Arjan was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head, the police said.

The trial heard how officers found the victim's body on the floor of his son's bedroom with his head caved in. According to the Evening Standard', his son was naked and surrounded by about 100 bottles of Champagne, including blood-stained bottles of Veuve Clicquot and Bollinger.

I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f***ing bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne, he reportedly said. Jurors heard how Deekan had lived with his accountant father and zoologist mother Damanjit Vig, 85, in their four-bedroom home for about 40 years. The family had moved from Uganda to the UK when Deekan was five-year-old, at the time Idi Amin expelled members of the South Asian community from the east African country.

The court was told that Deekan had developed a taste for alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown and admitted to drinking 500ml of whisky earlier on the evening of the incident. At the crime scene, police uncovered 100 bottles of champagne, 10 Amazon delivery boxes of whisky bottles, and an empty bottle of Talisker Scotch on the bed.

Deekan had denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the second day of his trial on the basis that he did not intend to cause his father really serious harm. However, according to the court report, the jury deliberated for less than a day to find him guilty of murder last Friday. (PTI)