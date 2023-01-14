Kathmandu: An Indian national has been arrested here for illegally smuggling 41 mobile phones into Nepal, police said on Saturday. Dilip Pawar, 37, was arrested on late Friday from the Pharping area of Dakshinkali Municipality, 20 kilometres south of Kathmandu.

Pawar, who was heading towards Kathmandu in a taxi carrying mobile phones without paying customs duty, was held during a regular security check, police said. An investigation has been initiated into the matter, they added.

In another incident, police in Nepal arrested Indian national Rahul Mahato, 19, for illegally carrying Rs 200,000 in cash. Mahato was arrested during a security check in Malangwa Municipality of Sarlahi district while he was on his way to Nepal from India on a bicycle, police said. (PTI)