Sydney(Australia): Indian community in Australia condemns the attack on temples in the country on Friday. Talking to the media Indians in Sydney express fear and horror they are facing in the country, saying "I expect Govt to take appropriate actions against this. We are Hindus and in our culture, the meaning of Hinduism is a way of life and we respect every religion."

Another Indian in Sydney residing in the country said,"Every time we hear something like this, it makes us concerned. As a Hindu or a Christian or a Muslim, we're all one and we support each other. The Govt has to take care of this & take action against people creating problems for a particular community."

The attack has raised concerns amongst the community as one of them said, "What is happening in the country against our community is a matter of concern. The Government says we are a multi-culture country but they should take strict actions against the miscreants and should show support for our temples."

Condemning the three back-to-back the attack on Australian Hindu temples, threatening calls were made to Gayatri mandir in Brisbane after they were vandalised in Australia's Victoria state allegedly by "Khalistani supporters" with anti-India graffiti. The threatening calls indicated that the priest had to raise 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogan during Shiv Ratri celebrations.

The threatening calls were made to Gayatri mandir priest came in the backdrop of recent attacks on Hindu temples which were allegedly vandalised in Australia's Victoria state by "Khalistani supporters" with anti-India graffiti. The President Jai Ram and the Vice President of the Gayatri Mandir spoke on the violence towards holy places is the biggest crime and the Hindu community should be able to follow and practice without being afraid of any external forces.

Earlier, Arindam Bagchi Ministry of External Affairs condemned the recent vandalism in Australian Temples and had asked the government to assure the safety and security of the Indian community.