New York: Indian-American economist Bharat Ramamurti and four others have been named by US President Joe Biden as key members of his economic team to deliver on his "steady and stable growth strategy". Ramamurti, who currently serves as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, will be an Advisor for Strategic Economic Communications.

"Over the past two years, my economic strategy has delivered historic results for the American people. This team will be committed to implementing that strategy, while managing the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth," Biden said in a White House statement. Along with Ramamurti, Biden has appointed Lael Brainard to serve as Director of the National Economic Council and Jared Bernstein as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Heather Boushey has been named Chief Economist to the Invest in America Cabinet and Joelle Gamble as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. "Along with Bharat, Heather, Joelle and other key members of my White House economic team, Lael and Jared will help bring a seriousness of purpose to the task of building a strong, inclusive, and more resilient economy for the future," Biden said. He further said that his team will work tirelessly to ensure every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead and that their businesses can thrive and outcompete the rest of the world.

"Very excited to work with these excellent folks," Ramamurti wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. Before joining the Biden administration, Ramamurti was appointed in 2020 by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as a commissioner on the Congressional Oversight Commission for the CARES Act. He previously served as the Director of the Corporate Power program at the Roosevelt Institute, and as economic policy adviser to Senator Elizabeth Warren in her Senate office and on her presidential campaign. Born in Massachusetts, Ramamurti, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School. (IANS)