New Delhi: The Indian Air Force fleet representing the country ahead of its maiden air exercise with Japan reached its destination, the Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki prefecture, on Tuesday. The exercise, titled Veer Guardian 2023, is set to take place between January 12 and 26, where the IAF contingent is represented by Sukhoi Su-30 MKI Squadron Lader Arpit Kala.

Significantly, the occasion will also mark the very first time for a female IAF pilot, Avni Chaturvedi of the Sukhoi squadron in this case, to represent the country in a bilateral exercise with a foreign partner. The Indian side will be represented by four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 and one IL-76 aircraft whereas Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) will participate with four F-2 and four F-15 aircraft.

Also read: China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation

Upon reaching their designated destination, the IAF contingent was welcomed by JASDF Major General Ishimura Takahisa as well as India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George. Indian jets were welcomed with a water salute upon arrival, photos of which have been shared by JASDF. During the second 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting held in Tokyo, Japan on September 8, 2022, India and Japan agreed to step up bilateral defence cooperation and engage in more military exercises, including holding the first joint fighter jet drills, reflecting the growing security cooperation between the two sides.

The exercise comes amid shared concerns over Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, as India remains at loggerheads with the latter in disputed areas such as Galwan Valley and Eastern Ladakh. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held leader-level meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida twice in 2022.