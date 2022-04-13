New Delhi: The UN and India strongly condemned terrorism in all its form and manifestation emphasizing the need for strengthening international cooperation to comprehensively combat the global threat of terrorism. This was agreed upon at the 15th meeting of the India-United Kingdom Joint Working group on counter-terrorism that was held in London on April 4-5, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

According to the MEA, Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counterterrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Chloe Squires, Director General, Homeland Security, UK led the respective delegations to discuss the ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries. The two sides shared the assessment of the terrorist and extremist threats in their respective territories and regions including threats posed by globally sanctioned terrorist entities and individuals.

They emphasized the need for taking concerted action against terrorist networks, transnational terrorist groups, and the importance of perpetrators of terrorist attacks being systematically and expeditiously brought to justice. The two sides also exchanged views on the proscription of terrorist individuals and entities as a tool to combat terrorism, as well as ways of working together in multilateral forums.

The Ministry said that both countries exchanged perspectives across a range of CT challenges: the developing situation in Afghanistan, countering radicalization and violent extremism; combating the financing of terrorism; preventing exploitation of the internet for terrorism; law enforcement; information sharing; aviation and maritime security. It was agreed to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation to meet these shared challenges. It is pertinent to note that the 16th India-UK joint working group on counter-terrorism will be held in India in 2023.