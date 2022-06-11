New Delhi: In response to an urgent request from the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL), India has decided to extend a Line of Credit (LOC) of US$ 55 million to Sri Lanka for the procurement of Urea Fertiliser.

In this context, a LOC agreement was signed between the Sri Lankan govt and the Export-Import Bank of India on Friday at Colombo, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera, and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay. Senior officials from the Sri Lankan and Indian sides were also present during the signing ceremony.

This LOC will help GOSL secure urea fertilizer for the ongoing paddy sowing ‘Yala’ season. Given the critical requirement, GOSL and EXIM Bank have agreed to complete all procurement procedures expeditiously so that urea supplies can reach Sri Lanka in a short period. During the signing ceremony, Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to GOI for the timely assistance.

High Commissioner highlighted that the speedy finalization of the LOC testifies to the importance GOI attaches to the welfare of the people of Sri Lanka. It may be recalled that in line with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and as an earnest friend and partner of Sri Lanka, India has extended multi-pronged assistance to the people of Sri Lanka in the last few months.

The support from India ranges from economic assistance of close to USD 3.5 billion to helping secure Sri Lanka’s food, health, and energy security by supplying essential items like food, medicines, fuel, kerosene etc.