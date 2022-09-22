New Delhi: India on Thursday reacted sharply to the "so-called Khalistan referendum" in Canada, saying it was "deeply objectionable" that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India had taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.

"You are all aware of the violence in this regard," Bagchi said and described the "so-called Khalistan referendum" a "farcical exercise". Bagchi said the government of Canada has reiterated they respect the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum that has taken place in that country. Canadian authorities' scant efforts to stop the "so-called referendum" seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India. (PTI)