Washington: India played an essential role in negotiating the G20's Bali Declaration that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the Russia-Ukraine conflict that "today's era must not be of war", the White House has said. The G20's Bali Declaration on Wednesday acknowledged differences among members on the Russia-Ukraine war but stressed that it was essential to adhere to international law, including the protection of civilians caught in conflicts.

The members of the grouping made it clear that they were against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons and sought "peaceful resolution of conflicts." "Today's era must not be of war," the declaration said, echoing the remark made by Prime Minister Modi during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the SCO summit in September.

"India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. Prime Minister Modi made clear today's era must not be of war," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Friday. "Among other priorities addressed, we have a path forward to addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," she said.

US President Joe Biden returned from Indonesia on Thursday after attending the G20 Summit in Bali. India takes over the presidency of G20 in December, which all its members and international community say would be an important milestone in the history of the grouping. "Prime Minister Modi's relationship was critical to this outcome, and we look forward to supporting India's G-20 presidency next year. We look forward to that next meeting," Jean-Pierre said.

She said Biden spoke with Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the margins of the summit. The G20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)