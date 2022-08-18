New Delhi: India and Philippines during the 13th foreign office consultations on Thursday expressed their desire to advance bilateral relations and expand engagement in areas including agriculture, trade, pharmaceuticals, fintech, education, defence and security, and people to people ties.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India and Ma Theresa P Lazaro, Under Secretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippines, co-chaired the 13th Foreign Office Consultations and 4th Strategic Dialogue between India and the Philippines in Manila on 17 August and 18 August respectively.

Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between India and the Philippines during the Foreign Office Consultations, both sides expressed their desire to advance bilateral relations and expand engagement in areas including agriculture, trade, pharmaceuticals, fintech, education, defence and security, and people-to-people ties.

It was also agreed to work to expand engagement in other fields such as space, development cooperation and civil aviation. The two sides agreed to convene bilateral mechanisms in different sectors at an early date and work towards holding the next Ministerial level Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at mutually convenient dates.

During the Strategic Dialogue held on 18 August , the two sides discussed India –Philippines Defence and Security Cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest as well as ASEAN related matters. Secretary (East) also paid a courtesy call on Enrique A Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs (Minister) of the Philippines.