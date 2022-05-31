New Delhi: The annual report of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) for the year ending on 31 March 2022 was finalised and signed between India and Pakistan on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The 118th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) comprising Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan was held on 30-31 May in New Delhi.

The Indian delegation was led by A.K. Pal, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters and the visiting Pakistan delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters. The meeting as said by the Ministry of External Affairs was held cordially. The Commission appreciated the commitment of the two sides to interact frequently and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty.

It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates. The five-member Pakistan delegation's visit to New Delhi comes after the Indian delegation visited Islamabad for the previous Indus treaty talks in March this year.

Issues like advanced flood information and the construction of hydropower projects by India on the west-flowing rivers were the key points of discussion for both sides. Pakistan’s objections to Indian hydroelectric projects including Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Lower Kalnai (48 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) in the Chenab basin and a few small hydroelectric projects in Ladakh also topped the list of discussion.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan.

The 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi on March 23-24, 2021, while the 117th Meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) comprising of Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan was held on March 1-3, 2022 in Islamabad.