New Delhi: India and Mexico have signed a 'Specific Cooperation Agreement' on cooperation in outer space focusing on Crop Monitoring, Drought Assessment and Capacity Building.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar of the Union external affairs ministry and director general of Mexico’s AEM space agency Salvador Landeros on Wednesday during the sixth round of the Foreign Office Consultations between India and Mexico in Mexico City.

Also read: Madhavan reacts to criticism for claiming ISRO used 'panchang' for Mars mission: 'I deserve this for...'

The consultations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including Political, Trade & Investment, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Science and Technology Space, Culture and Tourism, Education, Consular, and other areas of mutual interest. Multilateral and regional issues including cooperation at the UN, Pacific Alliance, and the upcoming G20 Presidency of India were also discussed.

The two sides agreed to continue high-level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms such as Consular Dialogue, the Bilateral High-Level Group on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation (BHLG) and Joint Commission Meeting to keep up the momentum in bilateral relations. The talks were held in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.