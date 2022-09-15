New Delhi: Visiting French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna Thursday said there is great potential for further strengthening the cooperation between India and the EU in the Indo-Pacific as India is a key partner for the EU.

In her speech on Indo-Pacific at Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi on Thursday, the minister said, "India is of course a key partner for the EU as well. In 2021, India and the EU hold their first summit meeting, resumed negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement, and held an inaugural India-EU Maritime Security Dialogue".

She strongly emphasized that when it comes to China, cooperation is needed, particularly on global issues, since trying to tackle major global challenges such as climate change without China would simply not make sense and reiterated that France is determined to uphold multilateralism, the respect of international law, countries’ sovereignty, and Human Rights.

Also read: India, France to launch a scheme for the exchange of young professionals in the 18-35 age group

"There is a great potential for further strengthening cooperation between India and the EU in the Indo-Pacific. One further example of that is the maritime security area, with the EU ambition to raise its security profile in the North-West of the Indian Ocean", she added.

The French foreign minister noted that the EU has launched a new initiative, which is called “Coordinated maritime presence” (CMP). It is mainly a maritime coordination mechanism, allowing increased information exchange and interaction with India and other partners.

While underlining that the polarization and the risk of destabilization have increased, she called for the need to do much more together. The EU is already the first investor in the region, a major trade partner, a major provider of development and humanitarian assistance, and, a major contributor also to upholding the rule of law.

Also read: Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

"We are determined to go much further. In the field of connectivity, in particular, the Global Gateway initiative – adopted by the EU in December 2021 with an impressive budget of 300 billion euros – offers a new framework to help reduce strategic dependencies and promote sustainable connectivity", she reiterated. France's Foreign minister further highlighted that India is at the forefront of the strategic evolutions of the Indo-Pacific. So is France.

"France is indeed a resident nation of both the Indian Ocean and the Pacific. We have major interests in the Indo-Pacific. Around 2 million French citizens are living in the Indo-Pacific. She said that from an m security point of view, France has maintained a permanent military presence, with more than 7.000 personnel stationed in our overseas territories, Djibouti and the EAU.