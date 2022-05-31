New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu met the President of Gabon, Bongo Ondimba in Libreville, Gabon today. During the meeting, the Vice President said that India attaches great importance to its relations with Gabon and reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to be Gabon’s reliable partner in its development journey.

Taking to Twitter, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said, "Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu called on President @PresidentABO of Gabon, an important partner for India in Central Africa.

Vice President Naidu underlined India's continued commitment to support the socio-economic development of Gabon & to advance our bilateral, regional & multilateral cooperation. Earlier today, VP Naidu had a joint meeting with Faustin Boukoubi, President of the National Assembly and Lucie Milebou Aubusson, President of Senate in Libreville, Gabon today.

He gifted them replicas of the original Indian Constitution and emphasised the importance of shared values of democracy and pluralism in India-Gabon ties. Gabon's FM Michael Moussa-Adamo also called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu is on a three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar from 30 May to 7 June. While Naidu’s visit will be the first by any Vice President to these countries, the visit marks the first-ever high-level visit from India to Gabon and Senegal. His visit is expected to add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and emphasise India’s commitment to the African continent.