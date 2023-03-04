Hyderabad: It is said that marriages are made in heaven but the meaning of these words has lost their sheen these days as we come across shocking incidents of crime, harassment, and cheating in married couples leaving the bachelors thinking whether they should take the plunge and tie the knot or they are better off single.

The latest incident in Pakistan is another addition to such cases though it has a rare and shocking climax to it. The incident is of Peshawar where a couple married for the last 25 years shot each other dead after they both had some heated argument in front of their son, who witnessed his parents gunning each other down.

According to local media reports, the incident took place in the Shahab Khel area of the provincial capital on Friday. Baksheesh, the husband, had an argument with his wife Mismah. In a fit of violent anger, he shot her leaving her critically injured. Mismah somehow managed to run into another room, took another gun, and shot at her husband in retaliation, killing him on the spot. As for her, she was rushed to the hospital by her son Khan Zaib where she succumbed to her injuries.

Shockingly, police, reports said, recovered a Kalashnikov, a pistol, and empty shells from the house and are awaiting the post-mortem reports. The police registered the case terming it deaths due to "cross firing". Reports said police are also investigating other angles in the case. They suspect that the son (and not his mother) could have shot dead his father in revenge after seeing him kill Mismah. Apart from the post-mortem report, the police are also awaiting the forensic report of the weapons used in the incident.

As for Peshawar, the city, according to local media reports, is witnessing a surge in crimes, especially robbery, and mobile phone snatching incidents. This comes amid an economic crisis hitting Pakistan with the prices of essential commodities skyrocketing. In January, Peshawar also witnessed a tragic explosion in a mosque killing at least 100 people.