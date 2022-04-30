Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will begin its anti-government long march towards Islamabad in the last week of May, Geo News reported. "We will be giving this call to all Pakistanis, not just PTI supporters, as Pakistan has been insulted after the country's most corrupt people were imposed on us by a foreign power," Khan said in a video statement. Khan was ousted from power on April 10 after the National Assembly voted against him on the no-confidence motion -- making him the first premier to be voted out through the move.

Khan had repeatedly blamed the US for backing the no-confidence motion and has refused to accept newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif, saying "there can't be any bigger insult to this country". The Joe Biden-led administration in the US, however, has denied the allegations.

In his message released on Saturday, Khan said the PTI's core committee has decided to give the call as "60 per cent of the people in the federal cabinet are out on bail", Geo News reported."The person who has become the Prime Minister is dubbed as the crime minister. His [family] has cases worth Rs 40 billion pending in the FIA and NAB," Khan said.The PTI Chairman reiterated that such people being in power is an "insult" to Pakistan.

IANS