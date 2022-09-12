Islamabad: A plane carrying former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather conditions over the weekend, a leader of his party has clarified, amid reports that the ex-premier escaped a mishap after it made an emergency due to a technical fall. The clarification came from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azhar Mashwani in response to media reports claiming Khan, 69, escaped a plane crash after it experienced technical glitches. (AP)