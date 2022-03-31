Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday, Pak Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, Dawn reported. The NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and top intelligence officials.

The development comes a day after it became clear that the Pak Prime Minister had lost his majority in the National Assembly (NA) following the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) decision to support the joint opposition in the no-trust resolution against the Prime Minister. A key ally of the PTI government at the Centre, the MQM has seven seats in the NA and after its decision to part ways with the government, the opposition has gathered the support of 177 MNAs, five more than the 172 required to gain a majority.

On Wednesday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) met PM Imran Khan twice after which some ministers claimed that neither the premier had been asked to resign nor would he opt for it. On Sunday, during his party's public rally, the Pak PM brandished a 'secret letter' as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him, asking his party dissidents, as well as disgruntled allies, to change their minds and avoid becoming part of a "foreign plot" against him.

IANS