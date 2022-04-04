Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed former Chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in a tweet on Monday, said Imran Khan proposed the name of Justice (retired) Gulzar Ahmed in response to President Dr Arif Alvi's letter for the purpose.

"In response to the President's letter, after consultation and approval from the PTI Corps Committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister," read the translated version of his tweet in Urdu.